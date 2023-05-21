topStoriesenglish2611221
GSEB Class 10th, 12th Board 2023 Result To Be Announced Soon: Gujarat Board HSC Arts Commerce Results To Be Declared Shortly On gseb.org- Check Direct Link Here

The Gujarat Board 10th and 12th results for 2023 will be released soon on the official website, gseb.org. Scroll down for more information.

 

GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will shortly release the Commerce and Arts stream Class 10th and Class 12th results for the 2023 academic year. 

According to the latest reports, Gujarat Board 10th and 12th Grade Results will probably be released this week, although an official confirmation has not yet been received.

Students can view and download the GSEB SSC Result 2023 and GSEB HSC Result 2023 from the Gujarat Board's official website at gseb.org once it are out.

Once released, students will be able to check and download their GSEB 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2023 on the official website- gseb.org. Students will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth to access their Class 12th board results. 

Here's How To Download GSEB Result 2023

Step 1:  Visit the official website of Gujarat Board - gseb.org

Step 2:  On the homepage, click on the link that reads- GSEB SSC Result 2023 or GSEB HSC Result 2023

Step 3:  In the newly opened tab, entre your roll number and other required credentials

Step 4:  Click on "Submit" and your GSEB Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5:  Download your Gujarat Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 Declared

Gujarat Board 12th Science Results and GUJCET Results were already announced by GSEB on May 2, 2023. The overall pass percentage for the Gujarat HSC Science results was 65.58 percent. Group A had a total pass rate of 72.27 percent, while Group B had a pass rate of 61.71 percent.

