GSEB HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result To Be Announce Soon On gseb.org

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will soon declare the Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2023 for Commerce and Arts stream. According to the latest reports, Gujarat Board is expected to announce the GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023 by the end of May, however, the officials are yet to confirm the schedule of the announcement of the GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023.

Once released, students will be able to check and download the GSEB SSC Result 2023 and GSEB HSC Result 2023 from the official website of the Gujarat Board – gseb.org following the simple steps given below

GSEB HSC Result 2023: Here's How To Download Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Board - gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads- GSEB HSC Arts Result 2023 Or GSEB HSC Commerce Result 2023

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your roll number and other required credentials

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your GSEB HSC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your Gujarat Board Class 12th Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

GSEB SSC, HSC Science Result 2023 Declared

GSEB has already declared the Gujarat Board 12th Science Result and GUJCET Results on May 2, 2023. For the Gujarat HSC Science Result, the total pass percentage was recorded at 65.58 percent. The overall pass percentage for Group A was 72.27 percent and Group B was 61.71 percent. The GSEB Class 10th Result 2023 or GSEB SSC result was declared on May 25 in which 64.62 percent of students passed the exams.

GSEB HSC Result 2023 Fake Notice

Earlier, a fake notice was being circulated on social media stating that the GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023 for Arts and Commerce streams will be declared on May 27, 2023 however, the Gujarat Education Board released and official notice stating that no such press release has been published by Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Gandhinagar and the one being circulated on social media is fake.

"It is hereby informed by the board that this press release is fake and when the result of class 12 (general stream) will be declared officially by the board, the press release will be put on the website of the board," stated the Gujarat Board in its official notice.