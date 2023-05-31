GSEB HSC Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result: Official Website Crashed- Check Your Scorecards Via SMS, Digilocker

GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023: The Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2023 for the Commerce and Arts stream released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). The official announcement for the GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 states that Gujarat Board released the GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023 on May 31, 2023 at 8 am.

The official website of the Gujarat education board got crashed after the result as the students have flooded to check their results.

Students can check and download their GSEB 12th Arts and Commerce Results 2023 on the official website, gseb.org. Students need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other information on the GSEB result website in order to get their Class 12th board arts and commerce results.

GSEB HSC result 2023: How to check your marks on website

STEP 1- Go to gseb.org.

STEP 2- Now, open the HSC result 2023 link.

STEP 3- Enter the asked information and login.

STEP 4- Check and download your result.

GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Results 2023: Steps to Check Result Via SMS

- Go to the messaging app and create a new SMS.

- After that, in the body right GJ12S<space>Seat Number.

- Send the message to 58888111.

- After a short while, the result will be sent to your phone.

GSEB Board Class 12th Result 2023: Steps to check Results via Whatsapp

Students can now also check GSEB Result 2023 through WhatsApp also. Follow the steps below to get your result via WhatsApp.

Step 1: Save the 6357300971 number on your phone as GSEB contact

Step 2: Open the WhatsApp application on your smartphone

Step 3: Open the GSEB chat box

Step 4: Type your board seat number and click on send

Step 5: Your GSEB 12th Result 2023 mark sheet appears on the screen

GSEB Result 2023: Here's how to check scores via Digilocker

Step 1 - Go to the official website of DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2 - If you don’t have an account, click the “Sign Up" option and create a new account by providing the necessary details.

Step 3 - Use your login information to access your account if you already have one.

Step 4 - Once logged in, navigate to the education section.

Step 5 - Look for the option related to the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) or Gujarat 12th Result.

Step 6 - Click on the respective option and provide the required details such as your roll number, registration number, and any other necessary information.

Step 6 - After entering the details, click on the “Submit" or “Get Result" button.

Step 7 - Your GSEB Class 12 Result will be displayed on the screen.