GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board Class 10th, 12th Arts Commerce Results To Be Declared Soon On gseb.org, Check Latest Update

GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will soon declare the Gujarat Board Class 10th Results 2023 and Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2023 for Commerce and Arts stream.

According to the latest reports, Gujarat Board 10th, 12th Results are likely to be declared this week, however, the official confirmation for the declaration of the results is still awaited.

Once released, students will be able to check and download the GSEB SSC Result 2023 and GSEB HSC Result 2023 from the official website of the Gujarat Board – gseb.org.

Here's How To Download GSEB Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Board - gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads- GSEB SSC Result 2023 or GSEB HSC Result 2023

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your roll number and other required credentials

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your GSEB Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your Gujarat Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 Declared

GSEB has already declared the Gujarat Board 12th Science Result and GUJCET Results on May 2, 2023. For the Gujarat HSC Science Result, the total pass percentage was recorded at 65.58 percent. The overall pass percentage for Group A was 72.27 percent and Group B was 61.71 percent.