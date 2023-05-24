topStoriesenglish2612647
NewsEducation
GSEB RESULT 2023

GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board Class 10th, 12th Arts Commerce Results To Be Declared TOMORROW On gseb.org, Check Official Time & Steps To Download Scorecards Here

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the Gujarat Board Class 10th Results 2023 and Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2023 for Commerce and Arts stream Tomorrow on the official website - gseb.org.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 01:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board Class 10th, 12th Arts Commerce Results To Be Declared TOMORROW On gseb.org, Check Official Time & Steps To Download Scorecards Here

GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023 Date, Time: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the Gujarat Board Class 10th Results 2023 and Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2023 for Commerce and Arts stream Tomorrow on the official website - gseb.org.

GSEB 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date Time

According to the official notification released by the Gujarat Education Board, GSEB 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be announced on May 25, 2023 at 8 am.  Once released, students will be able to check and download the GSEB SSC Result 2023 and GSEB HSC Result 2023 from the official website of the Gujarat Board - gseb.org- following the simple steps given below.

Here's How To Download GSEB Result 2023

Step 1:  Visit the official website of Gujarat Board - gseb.org

Step 2:  On the homepage, click on the link that reads- GSEB SSC Result 2023 or GSEB HSC Result 2023

Step 3:  In the newly opened tab, entre your roll number and other required credentials

Step 4:  Click on "Submit" and your GSEB Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5:  Download your Gujarat Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 Declared

GSEB has already declared the Gujarat Board 12th Science Result and GUJCET Results on May 2, 2023. For the Gujarat HSC Science Result, the total pass percentage was recorded at 65.58 percent. The overall pass percentage for Group A was 72.27 percent and Group B was 61.71 percent.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818