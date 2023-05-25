GSEB SSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board Class 10th Result To Be Declared At 8 AM On gseb.org- Here’s How To Download Scorecards

GSEB SSC Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) will release the results of Class 10 2023 SSC board exams on May 25 at 8 a.m. Students can view the results at gseb.org, the official website.The examinations were held this year between March 14 and March 28. Around 9.56 lakh students registered for the Class 10 exams, with 101 prison convicts taking the SSC Class 10 exam as well.

GSEB Class 10th Result 2023: Here’s how to download scorecards

Visit the official website - gseb.org.

On the homepage, click on the GSEB SSC 10th result link.

Enter seat number and other details on the login page.

Submit and download GSEB Class 10 SSC result.

Last year trends

50,3726 out of a total of 7,72,771 students who took the GSHSEB SSC exam in 2022 passed it. Girls outperformed boys in terms of the total number of students who passed the SSC exam administered by the Gujarat board. Boys pass with a pass rate of 84.67 per cent, while girls pass with an average rate of 89.23 per cent.