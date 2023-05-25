Gujarat Board 10th Result 2023 Toppers List: Topper Rudra Gami Scores 99.9%, Check GSEB Complete Toppers List

GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announceed the GSEB Class 10 results 2023 today, May 25, at 8 AM. Students who appeared in the exam held from March 14 to March 28 can enter their seat number on the GSEB SSC result link 2023 on the official website, gseb.org to download the provisional mark sheet.

This year the GSEB 10th result overall pass percentage was at 64.62 percent.

The topper of Gujarat SSC exam, Rudra Gami from Rajkot has scored a 99.9 percent in the exams.

GSEB has already declared the Gujarat Board 12th Science Result and GUJCET Results on May 2, 2023. For the Gujarat HSC Science Result, the total pass percentage was recorded at 65.58 percent. The overall pass percentage for Group A was 72.27 percent and Group B was 61.71 percent.

In 2023, over 8 lakh students appeared for the GSEB class 10th examinations which were conducted from March 14 to March 28, 2023.

GSEB Board HSC Class 10th Result 2023: Grade-wise results

Students with grade:

A1- 91 to 100 Marks: 6,111

B1- 71 to 80 Marks: 86,611

B2- 61 to 70 Marks: 1,27,652

C1- 51 to 60 Makrs: 1,39,242

C2- 41 to 50 Marks: 67,373

The overall pass percentage this year in the GSEB Class 10 result is 64.62% with a total number of students who appeared as 7,34,898 out of which 4,74,893 students passed. The pass percentage has dropped by 0.56 percent points this year.