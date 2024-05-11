Gujarat Board Result 2024: GSEB SSC 10th Result Declared On gseb.org- Check Direct Link Here

GSEB Board Result 2024: The Gujarat Board of Secondary Education (GSEB) has announced the release of the GSEB 10th Result 2024 today, on May 11th, at 8 am. Aspirants who appeared for the examination can now access and download their results from the official website, gseb.org. To obtain the result, candidates are required to input their roll number and seat number. Check GSEB 10th result 2024 direct link and steps to download the marksheet below.

Gujarat Class 10th Result 2024: Direct Link

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

- Visit the official website of the Gujarat Board - www.gseb.org.

- Locate and click on the Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024 link displayed on the homepage.

- Enter your seat number on the login page that appears.

- After entering the details, submit them to access the GSEB results.

- The Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10 Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

- Proceed to download the result and print it for future reference.

This year, the overall pass percentage for GSEB Class 10 results 2024 stands at 82.56%, marking a significant increase of 18% from the previous year's 64.62%. Among the candidates, the pass percentage for girls is 86.69%, while for boys, it is 79.12%.

Last year, there was a slight decrease in the pass percentage by 0.56%, dropping to 65.18% from the previous year's figure. In 2021, due to the cancellation of exams amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the state recorded a 100% pass percentage.

Gujarat SSC 10th Result 2024: Girls Lead The Way

The gender-wise analysis reveals that out of the total registered students, 385,437 were male, and 382,182 were female. While the pass percentage among male students stands at 79.12%, female students have shown slightly better performance with a pass percentage of 86.69%.