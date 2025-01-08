GUJCET Registration 2025 Extended Till January 15 At gseb.org- Here’s How To Apply

GUJCET Registration 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has extended the application deadline for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025. Candidates who missed the original January 7 deadline can now apply by paying a late fee and the regular application fee. "The GUJCET 2025 information brochure and instructions for completing the online application form are available on the Board’s website at gujcet.gseb.org. The original deadline to submit the online application on www.gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org was January 7, 2025. However, the deadline has now been extended to January 15, 2025, with an additional late fee of Rs 1,000,” reads the official website. The original deadline for GUJCET 2025 registration was December 31, 2024.

GUJCET Registration 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website i.e. gseb.org.

Click on the GUJCET 2025 link on the homepage.

Fill in your registration details on the next page.

Log in to your account and complete the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Review your form and submit it.

Download and save the form for future use.

The GUJCET 2025 exam pattern includes three sections: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, each containing 40 multiple-choice questions, making a total of 120 questions.

GUJCET 2025: Application Fee

The GUJCET 2025 exam fee is Rs 350. If paying with a late fee of Rs 1000, the total comes to Rs 1350. You can pay online using the SBI Epay System (via credit card, debit card, or net banking) or at any SBI branch across India through the "SBI Branch Payment" option.

GUJCET is a state-level exam conducted annually for admission to professional degree courses such as Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) and Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm). The GUJCET 2025 exam is scheduled to be held offline on March 23, 2025.