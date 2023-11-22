Haryana HSSC Group D Result 2023 To Be DECLARED Soon At hssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard

HSSC Group D Result 2023: The anticipated release of the HSSC Group D Result 2023 is imminent, following the issuance of the CET Answer key by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on November 10. The official website, hssc.gov.in, is the go-to source for updates on the forthcoming result and final answer key. Drawing from historical patterns and reports, it is expected that the Haryana CET Group D Result 2023 will be unveiled in the final week of November. The examination, conducted by HSSC and NTA on October 21 and 22, saw participation from over 13.5 lakh students for the Haryana Group D Service exam. The provisional answer key objection window closed on November 13, 2023.

Challenges raised by candidates to any Answer Key will undergo scrutiny by a panel of Subject Experts. If a challenge is deemed valid, the Answer Key will be revised accordingly. The Result will then be prepared based on the Revised/Final Answer Key.

HSSC Group D CET Result 2023: How To Check Scorecard

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Result tab provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the" Haryana CET Group D Result 2023 Link".

Step 4: Enter the Registration number, Date of birth, and Captcha.

Step 5: The Haryana CET Result PDF will be displayed on the screen. Review it carefully.

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.

Determinants of the Haryana CET Cut Off include the difficulty level of the examination, the number of vacancies, and the overall performance of candidates. The selection process incorporates Economic criteria (weighing 5%) and Eligibility Test (weighing 94%). A minimum of 45 marks out of 100 is required to clear the exam, with each question carrying 1 mark. The eligibility test is further subject to socio-economic considerations.