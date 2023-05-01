HBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: Haryana Board, BSEH Results To Be Released Soon- Check Date And Time Here

HBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 will be announced soon. According to reports, Haryana Board Result 2023 for both classes 10th and 12th will be released in May. Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani will be issuing the result link on the official website-bseh.org.in. Students will be required to enter their roll number and other asked details to access the Haryana Board marksheet.

Haryana Board Result 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Visit the official website of the Haryana Board of School Education(HBSE) at bseh.org.in.

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023.”

- Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and click on the submit option.

- Your Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the mark sheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

HBSE Result 2023: Credentials To Check Scorecard

While downloading the HBSE 12th result and HBSE 10th result, students will have to enter their roll number on the portal. The scorecard for Haryana Classes 10 and 12 will contain crucial information such as the students' personal details, total marks obtained, marks scored in each subject, and other relevant details.

HBSE Result 2023: Total Students

Haryana Board Result 2023 is slated to release for a total of 5,59,738 students who appeared for the exam. Out of the total, 2,96,329 students appeared for the Haryana Board Class 10 exam and 2,63,409 students appeared for the Class 12th exam.

HBSE Result 2023: Exam Date

The Haryana Board 10th Exams 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 25, 2023. Whereas the Haryana Board 12th Exams February 27 to March 28, 2023.