How To Navigate Challenges In Cybersecurity Job Space Abroad, Explains Expert From WhizHack

The expansion of the Cyber World is evident at an accelerated pace, underscoring the urgent need for appropriate measures to protect it from numerous malware and attacks. Achieving this goal necessitates a substantial workforce, in-depth study, and a robust budget, contributing to the progressive growth of this sector in the future. Additionally, it is widely acknowledged that Indian minds are considered best-suited for taking proactive steps in the field of Information Technology and Cybersecurity.

Interestingly, a significant number of Indian youngsters are venturing into the cyberworld space, aiming to explore various opportunities within it. In fact, there has been a notable 68% surge in Indian youths opting for overseas education in 2022, projecting a million students studying abroad, and consequently, the demand for cybersecurity education has intensified.

However, job opportunities, work creation, or employability in this sector are very low. This is often attributed to the quality of cyber education that most youths receive abroad. What's concerning is that many students accumulate significant loans, compelling them to take up minimum-wage jobs abroad while seeking better opportunities.

"Approximately 30-35% of Indian students studying in European countries end up returning to India, according to estimates. While STEM students generally find jobs abroad, 15-20% of non-STEM students may return, especially those attending lower-ranked colleges. So, to improve job prospects, we always advise students to choose universities with strong career support services and align their goals with their chosen courses," says Professor Sanjay Goel of the Massry School of Business.

This competitive landscape has shifted toward tier 2-3 colleges, driven by a surge in applications, and the focus on job placement has become crucial. Recognizing this trend, some firms have come up with customised programs to help students and job-seekers like WhizHack's Global Pathway Program for Master in Cybersecurity.

“The aim is to cater to the growing need for cybersecurity skills, especially among Indian students aspiring for U.S. education. In response to the escalating reliance on the internet, cybersecurity education has become imperative. Currently, high competition drives students towards less optimal local courses, with top engineering schools boasting a mere 0.05% acceptance rate. This situation, coupled with limited STEM options, underscores the need for innovative solutions,” added Prof. Goel.

He further said, “We’ve collaborated with renowned institutions like the University of Albany, Varsity X, and IIT Bhubaneswar, and are introducing the first Cybersecurity Pathways Model. This program's strategic objectives are clear: to provide a comprehensive and standardized solution to challenges faced by students. Collaboration with reputable institutions aims to provide students with a holistic and efficient educational experience, addressing academic aspects, optimizing credit transfers, and enhancing career prospects in the dynamic field of cybersecurity. This program emerges as a strategic response to the evolving needs of students in the contemporary educational landscape.”

The University of Albany spearheads the academic aspect, delivering a comprehensive course with 27 credits, ensuring academic rigour aligned with international standards and preparing students for success in cybersecurity. Additionally, IIT Bhubaneswar takes on the responsibility of delivering certificates as a testament to students' successful completion, enhancing the program's credibility and providing valuable credentials recognized in the industry. VarsityX, specializing in student services, plays a crucial role by overseeing student visa counselling.

The collaboration provides students with the flexibility to fulfil their credits through online platforms or hybrid models. The professor further added, “WhizHack's Global Pathway Program for Master in Cybersecurity encompasses a comprehensive array of subjects vital to cybersecurity education. These include Information Security Risk Assessment, Data Analytics for Cyber Security, Security Implementation, Cloud Security & Forensics, and Open-Source Intelligence and Social Network Analysis. The incorporation of Information Security Risk Assessment, a fundamental component, underscores the program’s commitment to instilling a thorough understanding of risk management.”

Professor Sanjay Goel believes that the unique structure of the one-year program, allowing students to earn 9 credits in India through Whizhack and the remaining 27 credits at the University of Albany, distinguishes itself in the field of cybersecurity education in several notable ways.

“The curriculum is meticulously designed to achieve a balance between foundational knowledge and specialized skills essential for various cybersecurity roles, including Cyber Security Analyst, SOC Analyst, and Penetration Tester. Foundational knowledge forms the core of the program, covering key concepts such as Information Security Risk Assessment, Data Analytics for Cyber Security, and Security Implementation,” he added.

In the realm of networking, it's important to foster global connections among students, alumni, and professionals from various countries, to create a dynamic community for sharing experiences, exchanging ideas, and building connections. This collaborative environment enriches the field with diverse perspectives. Engaging in international conferences and competitions provides valuable exposure, contributing to skill development and exposing students to cutting-edge research and innovation in cybersecurity worldwide.

But above all, it's also a fact that making the public aware of cyber-attacks and frauds is the key component to mitigating cyber challenges. To bring cybersecurity and privacy to the forefront of public consciousness, a comprehensive approach is needed. When asked for his views, Prof. Sanjay Goel said, “Initiatives should focus on education and awareness campaigns, integrating cybersecurity into educational curricula, and promoting responsible media reporting. Governments should enact and enforce robust data protection laws, while businesses must adhere to industry-wide cybersecurity standards and adopt privacy-by-design principles. The development and promotion of user-friendly security tools, alongside the encouragement of privacy-enhancing technologies, can empower individuals to secure their online presence.”