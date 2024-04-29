HP Board Result 2024: HPBOSE Class 12th Result To Be OUT Today At hpbose.org- Steps To Check Scores Here

HPBOSE Result 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the HP board Class 12 result 2024 today at 2 PM on the official website, hpbose.org. The HPBOSE Class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to 30. Students can check their Class 12th exam result using their registration number and date of birth. A total 1,03,928 students appeared on the HPBOSE Class 12 board exam, of which 79.74% passed the examination last year. The board issues the HPBOSE 12th result 2024 online as a provisional document. Students clearing the exam will have to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools.

HPBOSE 12th Result: Passing Marks

To pass the HPBOSE Class 12 exam, students must score at least 33% in theory, practical, and overall. Candidates can also check their results via SMS by sending HP10 <Roll No> to 5676750.

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

- Go to hpbose.org.

- Click on the ‘HP Board Class 12 result’ link.

- Enter your roll number and application number in the login window.

- Click ‘submit’ to view your mark sheet.

- Print it for future reference.

Additionally, students can access their results on the DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in, or by downloading the DigiLocker app from the Google Store. After signing in with their mobile number or Aadhaar card number, they should select the board, enter their class, and click ‘get document.