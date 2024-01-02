HP TET 2023 Answer Key OUT At hpbose.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

HP TET Answer Key 2023: The HPTET answer key for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2023 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Aspirants who took the exam for various posts including JBT, LT, Non-Medical, Shastri, Arts, Medical, Punjabi, Urdu can now verify their answers through the official website of HP Board of School Education at hpbose.org.

HP TET Answer Key 2023: Direct Link

HP TET Answer Key 2023: Steps To Download

- Go to the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

- Once you appear on the homepage of the website, click on the link activated for HP TET Answer key 2023.

- As you click on it, a pdf will appear on the screen.

- Download the same.

- Take a printout of the answer key.

- Use it to calculate the probable marks.

HP TET 2023: Exam Pattern

The HP TET question paper had 150 questions carrying one mark each. Candidates had to attempt the exam in 150 minutes. Those who secure minimum of 60% marks in HP TET 2023 will be considered qualified. Candidates from SC and ST categories will receive relaxation in the qualifying criteria. According to reports, approximately 45,000 candidates have enrolled for the HP TET exam.