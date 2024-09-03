Advertisement
HPTET JUNE RESULT 2024

HPBOSE HPTET June 2024 Result Declared At hpbose.org- Check Direct Link Here

HPTET Result 2024: Out of the total candidates who appeared, 4,882 passed the examination, while 32,944 did not qualify, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 06:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
HPBOSE HPTET June 2024 Result Declared At hpbose.org- Check Direct Link Here

HPBOSE HPTET June 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the HPBOSE HPTET June 2024 results. Candidates who took the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can view their results on the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org. The HPTET exam was held on June 22, 23, July 2, and 13, 2024, at various centers across the state, with two shifts each day: the first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. This year, 41,675 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 37,826 appeared and 3,849 were absent. Of those who took the exam, 4,882 candidates passed, while 32,944 did not qualify.

HPBOSE HPTET June 2024: Steps to download here

  • Go to the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org.
  • Click on the "TET" link on the homepage.
  • A new page will appear where you need to enter your login details.
  • Click "Submit" to view your result on the screen.
  • Review your result and download the page.
  • Print a copy for future reference

HPTET Result 2024; direct link here

To access the results, candidates need to enter their roll number or application number. The final answer key was created after evaluating objections submitted by candidates regarding the initial provisional answer key. The registration period for the exam was open from May 8 to May 31, 2024.

