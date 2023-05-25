hpbose.org, HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 Declared: Official Website Crashed- Check Scorecards Via SMS, Digilocker

HPBOSE 10th Result 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education declared class 10th board results today at 2.30 PM. The results were announced as soon as the State Education Minister's press conference concluded. During the conference, the minister declared other details such as pass %, toppers, and other pertinent information. Following the declaration, the link is also active. Students can view and download their results at hpbose.org, the official website.

HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecards

Step 1: Go to the official website of HP board at hpbose.org via any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HP 10th Result link

Step 3: Login using your roll number

Step 4: Your marksheet will appear. You can now download it

However, if students are unable to access their results on the official website then they can check their HP Board results 2023 via SMS, Digilocker, and other alternate websites.

HP Board Result 2023: Alternate websites to check the result

hpbose.org

results.gov.in

indiaresults.com

examresultsnet

HP Board Class 10th Result 2023: How to check result via SMS

Step 1: Open the message body on your mobile.

Step 2: Type HP exam roll number and send it to 56263.

Step 3: You will receive your scores as an SMS in your phone.

HP Board Class 10th Result 2023: How to check result via Digilocker

Step 1. Visit to digilocker.gov.in

Step 2. Sign up for DigiLocker using their Aadhaar Card number.

Step 3. Sign in to your account.

Step 4. Go to on HPBoSE link

Step 5. Choose class 10 result link

Step 6. Enter your roll number

Step 7. Your result will appear on your screen