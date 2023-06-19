hscap.kerala.gov.in, HSCAP Kerala First Allotment Result Released At hscap.kerala.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

HSCAP Allotment Result 2023: The HSCAP Kerala First Allotment Result was released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, on June 19. On the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in, applicants who have applied for admission to the Kerala Plus One or Class 11 can view the status of their allotment.

HSCAP Result 2023: Steps to download scorecard here

Step 1. Visit the official website of the HSCAP Kerala portal at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the candidate login option.

Step 3. Enter your application number and other details as asked.

Step 4. Your HSCAP Kerala +1 Allotment Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

The registration period for the HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2023 took place from June 02 to June 09, 2023. On June 13, 2023, the DHSE, Kerala, released the results of the Plus One Trial Allotment. The first allotment result for Kerala has now been released. Candidates will need to submit their application number and password on the official portal in order to see the allotment result.