HSCAP TRIAL ALLOTMENT 2024

HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2024 Result Released At hscap.kerala.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

HSCAP Trial Allotment 2024: Corrections to the trial allocation can be submitted until May 31 up to 5 p.m, scroll down for more information.

Last Updated: May 29, 2024, 02:29 PM IST
HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2024 Result Released At hscap.kerala.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here HSCAP Trial Allotment 2024

HSCAP Trial Allotment 2024: The HSCAP Trial Allotment results have been released on the official website. Students who apply for admission to plus-one (class 11) in higher secondary schools following the Kerala syllabus for the academic year 2024-25 can view and download the trial allotment results on the official website admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. Corrections to the trial allocation can be submitted until May 31 (up to 5 p.m.). 

Applications whose grades have been re-evaluated by SSLC will be included in the first allotment. Candidates in the SSLC (HI), THSLC, and other schemes should include the revised grade when correcting their results once the trial allotment is published.

HSCAP Trial Allotment 2024: Steps to download here

  • Visit the official website Higher Secondary Admission is admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on the login link and provide the relevant information.
  • Log in to your account to view the trail allotment list.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

HSCAP Trial Allotment 2024; direct link to download here

The SSLC re-evaluation results, which were revealed on May 27, were not used in the trial allotment because the trial allotment activities began on May 25th, as per the official website.

