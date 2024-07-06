Advertisement
HSSC CET GROUP D RESULT 2024

HSSC CET 2024 Group D Revised Result Declared At hssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

HSSC CET 2024: To view their results, candidates must enter their roll number in the notification PDF, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 06:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
HSSC CET 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released the revised Haryana HSSC Group D Result 2024 on July 6, 2024. The Common Eligibility Test (CET) scores are the only basis for these results; socioeconomic criteria scores are not taken into account. Approximately 8.5 lakh candidates took the exam, and nearly 13 lakh applications were submitted. On their official website, www.hssc.gov.in, the authorities have released PDFs listing qualified and non-qualified candidates separately.

The Haryana SSC CET 2024 exam was held on October 21, 22, 2023. The goal of the HSSC recruitment drive is to fill 13,657 group D positions. To view their results, candidates must input their roll number in the notification PDF.

HSSC CET 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit hssc.gov.in, the official website of the HSSC.

Step 2: From the homepage, select the "Final Result Link".

Step 3: Your screen will open to a new page.

Step 4: Find the "Revised Result of Group-D CET (Consolidated) - List of Qualified Candidates" link and click on it.

Step 5: The roll numbers of the chosen candidates will be listed in the HSSC Group D Revised Result 2024 PDF.

Step 6: Download the PDF and find your roll number for future use.

HSSC CET 2024; direct link to download here

The HSSC CET Group D examination scores are solely based on CET performance. Candidates for the general category must receive at least 50% in the CET (without considering the weight of socioeconomic criteria), while candidates for the reserved category must receive at least 40%.

