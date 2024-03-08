HSSC CET Group D Result 2024 Released At hssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

HSSC Result 2024: HSSC CET Group D Result has been announced on the official website. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) issued the CET Group D Result 2024 on March 8, 2024. Candidates who took the exam can check and get their results at the official website, hssc.gov.in. To download the scorecard, candidates must provide their application number and date of birth. HSSC held the Group D test on October 21 and 22, 2023. The commission has finalised the results for 10997 total of 13657 Group D vacancies in various departments. HSSC has announced the CET cut-off marks by category along with the results. According to the PDF, the cutoff marks for unreserved category students are 77.8343117 (as per CET marks) and 81.369227 (as per CET score).

HSSC Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click the HSSC Group D Result link.

3. A new login page will open.

4. Enter the application number and date of birth.

5. Access and get the scorecard.

6. Print out for future reference.

"This is for the information of the candidates that 10,997 candidates have been selected in the above list are those who are common in both the list prepared based on CET marks and CET score. These candidates are going to get selected for Group D irrespective of the weightage of socio-economic marks," reads the official notification.