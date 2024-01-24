HSSC Group C Admit Card 2024 Released At hssc.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

HSSC 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the CET admit card for Group-C posts (2nd Phase). Candidates who plan to take the exam can check and get the admit card from the official website, hssc.gov.in. To download the admit card, candidates must provide the required registration number and date of birth.

The HSSC Group D exam will be held in two sessions on January 28, 2024: 10:15 a.m. to 12 noon and 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. Group 20 tests will be administered in the morning, followed by Group 44 and 50 exams in the evening. The times will be mentioned on the admit card.

HSSC Group C Admit Card 2024: Here's how to download

1. Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in.

2. Click on the HSSC CET Group C admit card download link.

3. A new login page will open.

4. Enter requested credentials, such as the application number and date of birth.

5. Download your admission card.

6. Print out for future reference.

"Candidate must bring legibly printed Admit Card with recent coloured photo, pasted on admit card at mark B duly self attested and one identity proof in original with photo like Driving License, Voter Card, Aadhar Card, Passport etc. at the Examination Centre failing which the candidate will not be allowed to enter in the Examination Centre," reads the official notice.