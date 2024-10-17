HSSC Group C, D Recruitment Result 2024 Results Declared At hssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

HSSC Recruitment 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the results for the Group C and Group D recruitment exams today, October 17. Candidates who appeared for these exams can check their results on the official HSSC website at hssc.gov.in. The Group C result, originally scheduled for Monday, was delayed. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini confirmed that both the Group C and Group D results would be announced on October 17. HSSC is set to fill 24,800 vacancies through these recruitment exams.

During a BJP meeting in Panchkula, the Haryana CM stated that the recruitment exam results for 24,000 youths would be announced first, followed by his oath-taking. Fulfilling this promise, the results were declared on October 17.

HSSC Recruitment 2024: Steps to download result here

Go to the official HSSC website at hssc.gov.in.

Click on the "HSSC Group C, D Result 2024" link on the homepage.

A new page will appear where you need to enter your login details.

Click submit to view your result.

Check and download the result.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

The results and cutoff marks have been announced together, allowing candidates to gauge the selection scores. Despite the delay, both the results and cutoffs are now available for review. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to secure Group C and D government positions in various ministries across Haryana.