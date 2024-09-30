IAF AFCAT 2 Results 2024 Declared At afcat.cdac.in- Check Direct Link Here, Steps Here

IAF AFCAT 2024: The results for the Air Force Common Entrance Test (AFCAT 02/2024) have been announced. Candidates who appeared for the Indian Air Force (IAF) entrance exam can view their results on the official website, afcat.cdac.in, by logging in with their email address and password. The AFCAT exam, conducted from August 9 to 11, was for the recruitment of 304 Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Successful candidates will proceed to the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) testing, which begins with an officer intelligence rating test and a picture perception and discussion test. “AFCAT 02/2024 Result has been declared and is available for viewing through individual login,” as per the official website.

AFCAT Result 2024: Here’s how to check

Visit the official Indian Air Force AFCAT website at afcat.cdac.in.

Click on the result link or select the candidate login tab on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

AFCAT Result 2024: Screening Test Phase 2

Psychological Tests: These are written assessments carried out by a psychologist.

Group Tests: These involve interactive indoor and outdoor activities that blend mental and physical challenges.

Interview: This is a one-on-one discussion with an interviewing officer.

Additionally, candidates who have applied for the flying branch and have received recommendations must complete the Computerized Pilot Selection System (CPSS) test.