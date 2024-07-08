Advertisement
IAF AGNIVEER VAYU RECRUITMENT 2024

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024 Begins At agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024 has begun today, July 8, 2024. Until July 28, 2024, at 11 PM, interested and qualified candidates may register on the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in, scroll down for steps and other details here.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 05:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: The Indian Air Force has begun the IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024 registration today, July 8, 2024. Candidates who meet the requirements may register and complete the application at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, the official website. As scheduled, candidates may register through 11 p.m. on July 28, 2024. Applicants must have been born between July 3, 2004, and January 3, 2008, inclusive. If a candidate makes it through every round of the selection process, the enrollment date's upper age limit should be 21. The only candidates who can enrol as Aginveervayu are single men and women. Before applying, candidates must review the requirements for educational background, height, weight, vision, hearing, and other details.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: Here’s how to apply

1. Visit the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

2. Click the Candidate login link on the homepage.

3. Register, then sign in with your email address or username and password.

4. Complete the form and submit payment.

5. Upload the necessary file set

6. Send in the form and save a copy for your records.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024; direct link to apply here

The online exam (Phase I), the physical fitness test, and the medical exam will be conducted in three stages by IAF. 48 to 72 hours prior to the exam, candidates will receive admit cards for Phase I testing via their registered email addresses. They are asked to download, print in colour, and bring the admit card with them to the testing location.

