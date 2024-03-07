IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024 Exam City Slip Released At agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2024: The city slip for the IAF Agniveeer Vayu Recruitment 2024 exam has been issued on the official website. The Indian Air Force has declared the exam city centre for those applying for Agniveervayu intake 01/2025 under the Agnipath Agniveer scheme. To get the exam city slip, applicants must input their Username or Email ID and password to access to the official website-agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The IAF will conduct the Agniveer Vayu selection exam starting March 17. Candidates can see the detailed schedule using their login account. IAF announced that admit cards will be distributed 24-48 hours before the exam day.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Exam city slip: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the city slip link.

3. Enter your Username or Email ID.

4. Access and download the exam city slip.

5. Print out for future reference.

"Eligible candidates will be sent admit cards for Phase - I of testing on their registered e-mail IDs between 48-72 hrs prior to the examination. Candidates are required to download the admit card, take a colour printout and carry the same to the examination centre. Name of city & exam date will be intimated to the candidates at an earlier date to enable them to plan their movement," reads the official notification.