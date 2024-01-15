IB ACIO Admit Card 2024 Released At mha.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IB ACIO Admit Card 2024: The IB ACIO Admit Card has been published by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The hall tickets for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer test can be downloaded from the official website - mha.gov.in. On January 17 and 18, 2024, the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Executive (ACIO- II/Exe) Exam will be held.

There are 995 vacancies for the position of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II (Executive), with 377 for General, 134 for Scheduled Caste, 133 for Schedule Tribe, 222 for OBC, and 129 for EWS.

IB ACIO Admit Card 2024: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website (mha.gov.in).

2. Go to the homepage and look for the IB ACIO Admit Card 2024 link.

3. A new page will then appear.

4. Provide your USER ID and password.

5. The admit card will appear on the screen.

6. Download the admit card and make a copy of it.

Tier I (Objective Type Question), Tier II (Descriptive Type), and Tier III (Phase 3) comprise the IB ACIO selection process.

Tier I will consist of 100 questions covering Current Affairs General Studies, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning and Logical Aptitude, and English Language. Each part will contain 20 questions worth 20 points. The examination will last one hour. Candidates will receive a negative marking of 1/4 for each erroneous answer.