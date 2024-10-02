IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2024 Declared At ibps.in- Check Direct Link Here

IBPS Prelims Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2024 on October 1, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Common Recruitment Process for Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP-Clerks-XIV) prelims can now view their results on the official website, ibps.in. The results will be accessible from October 1 to October 7, 2024. The preliminary exam was conducted on August 24, 25, and 31, 2024, consisting of a 100-mark objective test with a duration of one hour. The test was divided into three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. Candidates who qualify in the prelims are eligible for the main examination, scheduled to take place on October 13, 2024, at various exam centres nationwide. The IBPS Clerk 2024 recruitment process aims to fill 6,148 vacancies across 11 participating banks.

IBPS Prelims Result 2024: Here’s how to download result

Visit the official website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the IBPS result link.

A login page will appear.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

View and download your result.

Print a copy for future reference.

The cut-off marks represent the minimum scores candidates must achieve to qualify for the IBPS Clerk Mains exam. These cut-off marks differ by state and are determined by factors such as the exam's difficulty level, the number of candidates who took the test, and the total number of vacancies. To advance to the next stage, candidates must score at or above the specific cut-off for their state.