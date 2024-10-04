IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2024 Released At ibps.in- Check Direct Link Here

IBPS Prelims Scorecard 2024: The Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2024. Candidates who took the preliminary exam can now view and download their scorecards, which were made available on October 4. The scorecards can be accessed until October 12 by logging in with their registration number and password at ibps.in. The IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam took place on August 24, 25, and 31, 2024. Candidates who have surpassed the cut-off marks are eligible for the next stage, the Mains exam. This recruitment drive aims to fill 6,128 clerical positions. The scorecards provide a detailed breakdown of section-wise and total marks.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2024 was announced on October 1, and candidates can check the IBPS Clerk XIV Result until October 7, 2024. The IBPS Clerk Mains exam is scheduled for October 13, and the admit cards for the Mains exam will be released shortly. Candidates who have successfully cleared the IBPS Clerk prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main examination, which is scheduled to take place on October 13, 2024.

IBPS Prelims Scorecard 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, locate the “CRP-Clerical” option on the left-hand side.

Click on the link titled “Scores of Preliminary Examination for CRP-Clerical Cadre-XIV.”

Enter your registration number/roll number and password or date of birth to log in.

Your IBPS scorecard will appear on the screen.

Review the details and download the scorecard.

Make sure to print a copy for future reference.

It's important to note that the call letter for the preliminary exam was not collected during the examination. Therefore, all shortlisted candidates are advised to bring the duly authenticated or stamped preliminary exam call letter, along with the main exam call letter and any other required documents, as specified in the information handout.