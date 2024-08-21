IBPS PO 2024 Registration Ends Today At ibps.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

IBPS PO 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is approaching the deadline for the 2024 Probationary Officers (PO) recruitment. Interested candidates should complete their applications on the official website at ibps.in before the registration period ends. The IBPS PO 2024 preliminary exams are scheduled for October 19 and 20, with the mains exam set for November 30, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 4,455 Probationary Officer positions. Candidates should ensure that the application fee is paid by August 21. The fee is Rs.175 (including GST) for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, and Rs.850 for others.

Candidates applying for these positions must be between 20 and 30 years old as of August 1, 2024. Age relaxation applies to reserved categories. For IBPS PO, a graduation degree in any discipline is required. For IBPS SO, the eligibility criteria vary depending on the specific post, so candidates should review the notification before applying.

IBPS PO 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at ibps.in.

Click on the link for PO and SO registration.

Fill out the application form with your name, roll number, academic qualifications, and other necessary details.

Upload a passport-sized photo and complete the payment of the application fee.

Submit the form.

Save a PDF copy of the PO or SO application on your desktop or laptop for future reference.

Print a hard copy for your records.

The selection process includes a preliminary exam, a mains exam, and a personal interview. While the preliminary exam is qualifying and does not affect the final merit list, the final ranking is determined by the scores from the mains exam and interview.