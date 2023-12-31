IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 To Be OUT Soon At ibps.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

IBPS PO Mains 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is anticipated to release the Probationary Officer Mains Result 2023 shortly on ibps.in. Although the specific result date has not been announced, based on historical patterns, it is expected to be out by December 31. Candidates wishing to check their results will need to input their registration number and date of birth on the official IBPS website at ibps.in. Those who took the exam are urged to stay vigilant for updates. The results pertain to the written examination conducted on November 5, 2023.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2023: Steps To Download

1. Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

2. On homepage, click on 'IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 link'

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details

4. Post submitting details, result will appear on screen

5. Go through the same and download it

6. Take its printout for future reference

The interview admit cards are projected to be available in January 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3049 Probationary Officer vacancies. Exam attendees were required to bring their admit cards and a valid ID proof to the examination center. The IBPS PO Mains 2023 Exam duration was 3 hours and 30 minutes, with 60 minutes allocated for Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, 40 minutes for English Language, 45 minutes for Data Analysis and Interpretation, 35 minutes for General Economy/Banking Awareness, and 30 minutes for English Language (Letter Writing & Essay). Further details can be found on the official IBPS website.