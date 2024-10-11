IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2024 Released At ibps.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IBPS Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the PO Prelims admit card today, October 11. Candidates appearing for the IBPS CRP PO/MT CRPF-XIV 2024 exam can download their call letter from the official website, ibps.in. To access it, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth. The selection process consists of three phases: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Candidates must pass each stage to be finally selected. IBPS will hold the Prelims exam for Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment on October 19 and 20. The exam will be conducted in four shifts, each lasting one hour. Candidates should be aware that they are required to present their IBPS admit card along with a valid ID proof at the exam center on the day of the exam.

The admit cards will contain the exact date, time, and venue for the examination. Candidates can download their admit cards or call letters by entering their roll number or registration number, password, or date of birth. Recently, IBPS released admit cards for the Clerk Mains exam, scheduled for October 13. The IBPS PO exam is for 4,455 Probationary Officer/Management Trainee positions, while the IBPS Clerk exam has 6,148 vacancies.

IBPS Admit Card 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link titled 'Online Preliminary Examination Call Letter for IBPS PO/MTs-XIV.'

A login page will appear.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Download the admit card and print a copy for future reference.

Each question is worth one mark, with a negative marking system in place. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. Therefore, maintaining accuracy is as crucial as speed in this competitive exam. “Online Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks. This test would be of 1 hour duration consisting of 3 Sections,”reads the official note.