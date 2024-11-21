IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 To Be OUT Anytime Soon At ibps.in- Steps To Download Here

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 soon. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check their results on the official IBPS website at ibps.in. As per the official notification, the IBPS PO Prelims results are likely to be declared in November end. While the exact date has not yet been confirmed, the results are expected shortly.

The prelims examination was tentatively conducted on October 19 and 20, 2024. The written test featured objective-type questions with a total of 100 marks and a duration of one hour. The exam was divided into three sections:

English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes.

Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes.

Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes.

The IBPS PO 2024 exam is being conducted to fill 4,455 vacancies for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees. The registration process began on August 1 and concluded on August 21, 2024. Candidates who qualify in the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the mains examination.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Click on the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 link on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page that appears.

Submit the information to view your result on the screen.

Review your result and download the page.

Print a copy for future reference.

The marking scheme for the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 is crucial for candidates to assess their performance in the exam. Under this scheme, candidates earn 1 mark for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks are deducted for each incorrect answer as a penalty. Those who score above the IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off, determined using this marking system, will qualify for the Mains examination.

The total number of applicants, available vacancies, and the exam's difficulty level are key factors in determining the cut-off each year. Additionally, IBPS establishes category-specific cut-off marks, ensuring fair competition while adhering to reservation policies.