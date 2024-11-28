IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2024 Released At ibps.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2024 on November 27, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT-XIV) prelims can now download their scorecards from the official website at ibps.in. The scorecard will be available for download from November 27 to December 3, 2024. The preliminary examination was conducted on October 19 and 20, 2024, and the results were declared on November 21, 2024, with access to the results open until November 28, 2024.

Candidates who cleared the prelims are eligible for the main exam, scheduled for November 30, 2024, as per the official notice. The call letters for the online main examination were issued on November 23, 2024. The IBPS PO 2024 examination is being conducted to fill 4,455 vacancies for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees. The registration process began on August 1, 2024, and concluded on August 21, 2024.

IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, select the link for IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2024.

Enter your login credentials on the newly opened page and click Submit.

Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Review the scorecard and download it.

Print a copy for future reference.

The IBPS PO Prelims Exam was held on October 19 and 20, featuring 100 objective-type questions to be completed in one hour. The test was divided into three sections: English Language (30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes), Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes), and Reasoning Ability (35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes). Candidates who qualified for the prelims are eligible to appear for the mains exam, scheduled for November 30, 2024. The selection process includes three stages: Prelims, Mains, and an Interview.