IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 Released At ibps.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024. Candidates eligible for the online main exam can download their Office Assistant (Multipurpose) call letter from the official website at ibps.in. The admit card will be available until October 6, 2024. Only candidates who passed the preliminary exam are eligible for the main exam, which is set for October 6, 2024. The exam will consist of 200 objective multiple-choice questions covering reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English, and Hindi, with a maximum score of 200 marks.

Candidates must bring both their preliminary exam call letter and the Main Exam call letter, along with any other required documents mentioned in the information handout. This ensures that candidates meet all requirements for the examination. Candidates appearing for the main examination must bring both the preliminary exam call letter and the Main Exam call letter, along with any other required documents, as specified in the information handout and call letter. There will be a penalty for incorrect answers in the objective tests, with 0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer to calculate the corrected score.

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Click on the link for "IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024" on the homepage.

You will be redirected to a new page, where you need to enter your login details.

Click submit, and your admit card will appear on the screen.

Review and download the admit card, and print a copy for future reference.

A total of 9,923 vacant positions will be filled. Candidates who qualify in the Mains exam will advance to the final stage, which includes an interview or group discussion. Ultimately, the final merit list will be compiled based on performance across all stages of the selection process.