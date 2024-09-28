IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Released At ibpsonline.ibps.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IBPS Clerk RRB Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Office Assistant prelims exam can now check their results on the official website, ibps.in. The preliminary exam was held on August 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18, 2024, at various centers nationwide. The results will be available for download until October 4, 2024. Candidates appearing for the Main Exam must bring their prelims call letter, along with the Main Exam call letter and other required documents as specified in the “information handout” and call letter.

Candidates who have met the minimum qualifying marks are eligible to appear for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains exam, scheduled for October 6. Admit cards will be released shortly. The Mains exam will last for 2 hours, with 200 marks, covering Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English Language, Hindi Language, and Numerical Ability. This recruitment aims to fill 9,923 Office Assistant positions.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click the link for "IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024."

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your registration number, password or date of birth, and the captcha code.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Review it and download the file.

Make sure to print a copy for future reference.

According to the examination calendar, IBPS has tentatively scheduled the single exam for Officers Scale 2 and 3, as well as the main exam for Officers Scale 1 (IBPS RRB PO Mains), on September 29, 2024. Candidates must secure a minimum score in each section of the Online Main exam to qualify for provisional allotment. There will be a penalty for incorrect answers in the Objective Tests, with 0.25 marks (one-fourth of the assigned marks) deducted for each wrong answer to calculate the corrected score.