IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2024 Released At ibps.in- Check Direct Link Here

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2024: The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the prelims exam for the post of Officer Scale 1 (PO).The CRP Regional Rural Banks (RRB) XIII exam is scheduled for August 4. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their prelims admit card from the official website at ibps.in.

Additionally, an information handout for candidates has been released. The admit card will be available for download until August 4. Candidates need to log in using their roll number or registration number and date of birth or password to access the call letters or admit cards.

Candidates will have 45 minutes to complete the question paper. The exam consists of 80 questions worth a total of 80 marks. It is divided into two sections: Reasoning, which includes 40 questions worth 40 marks and is allotted 25 minutes, and Quantitative Aptitude, also with 40 questions worth 40 marks and allotted 20 minutes.

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs- XIII - Officer Scale I'.

A new page will open where candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

The IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates must bring a photocopy of their ID proof and a printed copy of their admit card with their photo attached. It is also necessary to have an extra photo and the original ID card.