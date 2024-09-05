IBPS RRB PO Result 2024 Released At ibps.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IBPS RRB PO Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Group A Officer Scale I Prelims results on September 4, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, ibps.in, until September 11, 2024, using their registration number or roll number and date of birth or password. Additionally, IBPS has issued show-cause notices via SMS to certain candidates whose application forms contained discrepancies such as issues with photos or signatures. A separate result link, “Result of Online Preliminary Examination (Show Cause Notice),” has been activated for these candidates. Candidates who passed the prelims are now eligible for the Mains exam. IBPS is expected to announce the final RRB PO Prelims result for other candidates in the second week of September 2024.

IBPS RRB PO Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, find the 'Results' tab.

Click on the link that says 'IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2024 Results.'

On the next page, enter your registration or roll number along with your date of birth.

Click on the "Submit" or "Login" button to view your results.

Review your results and download them for future reference.

The calendar also indicates that the single exam for Scale 2 and Scale 3 officer positions, along with the mains exam for Scale 1 officer positions, is tentatively set for September 29. According to the institute's tentative schedule, the RRB Clerk and PO Prelims exams were conducted on August 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18.

The IBPS RRB Clerk Mains exam is likely to take place on October 6. This recruitment drive aims to fill 9,923 vacancies for Group A officers (Scale I, II, and III) and Group B office assistants (multipurpose) in participating regional rural banks.