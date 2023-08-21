IBPS SO Application Form 2023: Last Date To Apply Today At ibps.in- Steps To Apply Here

IBPS SO Application Form 2023: The registration for the Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) positions will be closed by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates should be aware that the deadline for applying for the positions is today, August 21, 2023.

Those who are eligible and interested can register online at ibps.in.Candidates must be at least 20 years old and no more than 30 years old as of August 1, 2023, according to the IBPS PO Notice. Candidates for IBPS SO must be between the ages of 20 and 30 as of August 1, 2023.

The prelims test for IBPS PO 2023 will be held on September 23, 30, and October 1, 2023, and those who qualify prelims will appear for Mains on November 5, 2023. The prelims exam for IBPS SO 2023 will be held on December 30 and 31, 2023, while the mains exam will be held on January 28, 2024. A total of 3049 PO openings and 1402 SO vacancies are to be filled.



IBPS SO Application Form 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website--ibps.in

2. On the homepage, click on the IBPS PO, IBPS SO application link

3. Register and login using the credentials

4. Fill in the Application form

5. Upload the documents and pay the application fee

6. Submit and save the form for future references

The IBPS PO Prelims syllabus consists of 100 MCQs worth 100 marks. It will be divided into three sections, with each lasting 20 minutes. The IBPS SO 2023 Prelims will consist of 150 questions with 125 marks. The paper will last 120 minutes, with 40 minutes allotted to each portion.