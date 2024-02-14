trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721118
IBPS SO MAINS RESULT 2024

IBPS SO Main Result 2024 Released At ibps.in- Direct Link To Check Scores Here

The IBPS Specialist Officers' Main Result 2024 is now available, scroll down for the direct link. The Mains exam was held on January 28.

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 10:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
IBPS SO 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has recently announced the results for the IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) Main examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results by visiting the official website www.ibps.in. The IBPS SO Main results can be downloaded using the candidate's Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth (DD-MM-YY).

The IBPS SO Main call letters are scheduled to be released in February/March, with the subsequent interview rounds set to take place in the same period. The provisional allotment list for the successful candidates is expected to be disclosed in April 2024.

IBPS SO Main Result 2024: Direct Link

IBPS SO Main Result 2024: Steps To Check 

- Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
- Click on the IBPS SO Mains exam score.
- A new page will appear on the screen.
- Enter your login details.
- Click submit, and the result will be displayed.
- Verify the result and download the page for future reference.

The IBPS SO Mains 2024 was conducted on January 28, and the board has already released the list of candidates shortlisted for the interview round. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,402 Specialist Officer (SO) posts. The final merit list for IBPS SO will be determined by evaluating candidates' performance in both the Mains and the interview.

Shortlisted candidates will receive details about the interview location, time, and date through their call letters. The interview carries a total of 100 marks, with a minimum qualifying threshold of 40% (35% for certain categories). For more detailed information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS.

