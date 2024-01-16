IBPS SO Prelims Result 2023-24 DECLARED At ibps.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

IBPS SO Prelims 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2023 today, January 16. Candidates who participated in the preliminary examination for the Specialist Officer (SO) position can view their results on the official website, ibps.in. The IBPS conducted the SO Prelims 2023 exam on December 30, aiming to fill 1402 vacancies for the Specialist Officers (SO) role. The results will be available on the official website from January 16 to January 24, 2024. To check their results, candidates can follow the step-by-step process or just click on the direct link provided below.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2023: Direct Link

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2023-24: Steps To Check

- Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

- Click on the IBPS SO Prelims result 2023 link on the home page.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- Your results will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the results and download it.

IBPS SO Prelims: Marking Scheme

It's important to note that there will be a penalty for incorrect answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each incorrectly answered question, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. No penalty will be applied for questions left unanswered. The marks obtained in the online Main examination will be considered for shortlisting candidates for the interview and for the final merit listing.

The IBPS SO Prelims exam had a duration of two hours and comprised three sections of objective tests, totaling 125 marks. Candidates needed to meet the cutoff marks in each section to qualify for the test.