ICAI Advanced ICITSS 2023 Registration ends today at advit.icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI Advanced ICITSS 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI) will close its registrations for the Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills ( ICITSS), 2023 today, July 10. Interested candidates can apply through the official website–https://advit.icaiexam.icai.org/ before the deadline. Applicants have to enter their date of birth and registration number validated as per ICAI records. The exam will take place on July 30. The candidates who have undergone the Advanced ICITSS course and Advanced IT course before June 30, are eligible to apply for the exam. The completion of these courses is necessary for the candidates to become a Chartered Accountant ( CA).

ICAI Advanced ICITSS 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Log in to the official website–https://advit.icaiexam.icai.org/

Step 2: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 3: Upload your documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee and then review your details

Step 5: Submit and download the form

ICAI Advanced ICITSS 2023: Guidelines

The candidates can choose their examination centres and their application fee will vary according to it. The registration fee for the candidates choosing the examination centre in India is Rs 500, while for the Kathmandu venue is Rs 850. The candidate will not be required to pay the test fee if they are applying for it for the first time.

The admit cards will be released on the official website on July 26. The candidates should check their registration number and other details carefully after downloading the admit card. There will be separate email or SMS will be sent to the candidates regarding the arrival of the admit card. Your hall ticket will contain your name, registration number, centre name and other details.

The applicants will not be allowed to give the exam if they don’t carry their admit card to the examination venue.

The examination will be an objective type MCQ-based examination. It will consist of 100 questions which will carry one mark each. The examination pattern is the same for both old and new ICITSS courses. There will be no negative marking. The applicant has to score minimum 40 percent marks to pass the test

The candidates have to report to the examination centre at 9:15 am while the exam will start at 10:30 am. Late applicants will not be allowed to give the examination.