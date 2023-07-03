ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 To Be Released Soon At icai.org- Check Date And Other Details Here

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, will soon release the CA Intermediate and Final Results. According to a tweet from ICAI official Dhiraj Khandelwal, both results are expected in the coming week, although candidates are urged to wait for an official announcement to be posted on the official website -icai.org.

Students who took the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Exams this year will be able to see their results once they are made available on the official website. According to an ICAI official, he believes it would be available on July 5 or 6, but has advised waiting for an official announcement from the Institute.

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023: Steps to download scorecard here

Visit the official website of ICAI - icai.org

Click on the CA Intermediate result option.

Login using your ICAI registration number/pin and roll number.

Enter the captcha code and hit the submit button.

CA Inter result May 2023 will appear on your screen.

Candidates can check their marks and download the CA Intermediate result for June session.

Take a printout of the result of CA Intermediate 2023 for future reference

The ICAI CA Intermediate Exam was divided into two groups, with Group 1 taking place on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, 2023, and Group 2 taking place on May 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2023. CA Final Exam was also held in two groups, with group 1 taking place on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, 2023, and group 2 taking place on May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. The results will be available soon.

On June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2023, the ICAI held the CA Foundation June 2023 Exam. The foundation course results will be announced in due course.