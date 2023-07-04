trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630439
ICAI CA FINAL RESULT 2023

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 To Be Released Tomorrow At icai.org- Steps To Download Scorecard Here

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result May 2023 will be declared on the official website icai.nic.in on July 5, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 10:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the results of the May 2023 Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination would be issued on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Candidates can check the results beginning at 10:00 a.m. on the ICAI website, icai.nic.in.

Candidates must log in to the website with their registration number and PIN number to view their results. These exams are held twice a year, in May and November. May session exams were held from May 3 to May 18, 2023.

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023: Steps to download the scorecard here


  • Visit the official website of ICAI - icai.org
  • Click on the CA Intermediate result option.
  • Login using your ICAI registration number/pin and roll number.
  • Enter the captcha code and hit the submit button.
  • CA Inter result May 2023 will appear on your screen.
  • Candidates can check their marks and download the CA Intermediate result for June session.
  • Take a printout of the result of CA Intermediate 2023 for future reference

The ICAI emphasises in the official news release that candidates must visit the website icai.nic.in to view their results. The notice also reminds people to input their registration number and roll number in order to get the results.

 

 

