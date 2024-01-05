trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706300
NewsEducation
ICAI CA RESULTS 2024

ICAI CA Final November Result 2023 To Be OUT On THIS DATE At icaiexam.icai- Check Steps To Download Here

ICAI CA Results 2024: According to an official update posted on the ICAI website, the results for the Final and Intermediate Exams will be released on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 11:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICAI CA Final November Result 2023 To Be OUT On THIS DATE At icaiexam.icai- Check Steps To Download Here ICAI CA Results 2024

ICA CA Results 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the results for the November 2023 session of the Final and Intermediate Exams on January 9, 2024. Once released, candidates can download the results from the official website icai.org. According to the notice, the results for the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations conducted in November 2023 are expected to be declared on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Candidates can access the results on the website icai.nic.in.

The CA Foundation Paper 1 and 2 were held for 3 hours from 2 pm to 5 pm, and paper 3 and 4 for two hours from 2 pm to 4 pm. The ICAI CA Intermediate papers were scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm. The CA Final Paper 1 to 5 and 7-8 were scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm, and paper 6 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

ICAI CA Results 2024: Steps to download here

Visit icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.
Find and click on the result link displayed on the homepage.
Log in using your credentials—roll number, registration number, and captcha code.
Submit the information and download your scorecards.

ICAI CA Results; download official notice here

Nevertheless, the examination dates for the CA Inter and Final exams in November 2023 were altered in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh due to Assembly Elections. The originally scheduled exams for November 7 and 17 were shifted to November 19.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Iran Bomb blasts leave 103 dead
DNA Video
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also consider your parents a 'burden'?
DNA Video
DNA: CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Truck Driver Protest: Analysis of 'status' of common man in front of system
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi's BP high on Ram Mandir!
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar's direct attack on China-Pak-Canada
DNA Video
DNA: Why are truck drivers afraid of 'hit and run' law?
DNA Video
DNA: New Year 2024 brings important changes