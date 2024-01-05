ICAI CA Final November Result 2023 To Be OUT On THIS DATE At icaiexam.icai- Check Steps To Download Here

ICA CA Results 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the results for the November 2023 session of the Final and Intermediate Exams on January 9, 2024. Once released, candidates can download the results from the official website icai.org. According to the notice, the results for the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations conducted in November 2023 are expected to be declared on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Candidates can access the results on the website icai.nic.in.

The CA Foundation Paper 1 and 2 were held for 3 hours from 2 pm to 5 pm, and paper 3 and 4 for two hours from 2 pm to 4 pm. The ICAI CA Intermediate papers were scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm. The CA Final Paper 1 to 5 and 7-8 were scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm, and paper 6 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

ICAI CA Results 2024: Steps to download here

Visit icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.

Find and click on the result link displayed on the homepage.

Log in using your credentials—roll number, registration number, and captcha code.

Submit the information and download your scorecards.

Nevertheless, the examination dates for the CA Inter and Final exams in November 2023 were altered in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh due to Assembly Elections. The originally scheduled exams for November 7 and 17 were shifted to November 19.