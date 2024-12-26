ICAI CA Final November Result 2024 Likely To Be Released Today At icai.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

ICAI CA Final November Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the CA Final November exam results today, December 26, in the evening. The notification was shared on ICAI's official website. The results for the November Post Qualification Course (PQC) exams are also expected to be released today. Candidates can check their results on the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in, by entering their registration and roll numbers.

ICAI stated, “The result of the Chartered Accountant Final Examinations held in November 2024 is expected to be declared on Thursday, December 26, 2024 (late evening). Candidates can access their results by entering their registration and roll numbers on the website icai.nic.in.” ICAI conducted the Final Course exams for Group 1 on November 3, 5, and 7, while the Group 2 exams were held on November 9, 11, and 13.

ICAI CA Final November Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.

Click on the result link on the homepage.

Enter your login details.

Submit the information and download your scorecard.

The Post Qualification Course exam for International Taxation-Assessment took place on November 9 and 11. The Insurance and Risk Management exam was conducted on November 5, 7, 9, and 11.

ICAI had rescheduled the chartered accountancy exams at five centers due to assembly and by-elections. The exam initially set for November 13 in Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi (Jharkhand), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), and Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) was postponed to November 14, 2024.