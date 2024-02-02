ICAI CA Foundation, Inter, Final May 2024 Registration Begins Today At icai.org- Check Steps To Register Here

ICAI CA 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) started the registration process for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final May 2024 exams from today, February 2. Interested candidates can register for the ICAI CA Foundation, Inter, and Final Exams 2024 on the official website, icai.org. According to the schedule, the ICAI CA Foundation test will be held on June 20, 22, 24, and 26. The CA Intermediate course test for group 1 will be held on May 3, 5, and 7, 2024, while group 2 will take place on May 9, 11, and 13, 2024. The final course test for group 1 is scheduled for May 2, 4, and 6, 2024, with group 2 on May 8, 10, and 12, 2024.

ICAI CA 2024: Steps to register here

Visit the official ICAI website at https://icaiexam.icai.org/.

Select the registration number from the drop-down.

Login with your registration number and password.

Provide your household address and other details.

Validate the email address and mobile number.

Fill out the CA form and upload the required documentation.

Pay the application form and click the submit button.

Furthermore, the rectification window will be open from March 3 to 9, 2024, for students who want to change their exam city or medium.