ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 Released At icai.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The CA Foundation exam results have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The ICAI CA foundation result for the June session exams, which were held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, has been revealed. The exam was given at around 290 locations across the country. Students can find information about the June CA foundation exam on the ICAI's official website, icai.org.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the ICAI official website i.e.icai.org



2. On the homepage, look for the 'CA Foundation June 2023 results'

3. The result link will open up on screen

4. Candidates will have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number

5. The ICAI foundation 2023 June results will open up on the screen

6. Go through the same and download it

7. Take its printout for future reference

This year, 103517 students took the CA foundation exam, and 25860 passed, bringing the pass percentage to 24.98.