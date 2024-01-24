ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 To Be OUT Soon At icai.in- Check Steps To Download Here

ICAI CA Exam: The CA Foundation Result Date 2024 is anticipated to be disclosed before February 12, although the official announcement from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is pending. While not officially confirmed, reports suggest the results are likely to be out before second week of February. As candidates eagerly await details on passing marks and other crucial information, it is recommended to regularly check the official website, icai.org, for updates on the CA Foundation results.

ICAI CA Foundation Results 2024: Steps To Check Scores

- Go to the official website at icai.org.

- On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for ICAI CA Foundation Results 2024.

- A login page will open on the screen.

- Enter the personal login details like roll number and date of birth.

- Hit the submit option.

- Your CA Foundation June Result will be displayed.

- Check the results carefully.

- Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

CA Foundation Result: Exam Details

Conducted from December 31 to January 6, the CA Foundation Dec exam results will not only unveil the individual scores but also present the toppers list and cut-off marks. Complying with the passing criteria, candidates must achieve a minimum of 40% in each paper and an aggregate of 50% across all four papers. Following the release of the December results, ICAI is expected to announce the CA May exam 2024 dates. Stay tuned for official updates on the website as candidates eagerly anticipate their CA Foundation results and plan for future exams.