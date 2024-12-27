ICAI CA January Foundation, Inter Course Admit Card 2025 Released At eservices.icai.org- Check Steps To Download Here

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA January 2025 Admit Card for Foundation and Intermediate courses. Candidates wishing to appear for the January 2025 exam can download their hall ticket from the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org. The Foundation course exam will take place on January 12, 16, 18, and 20, 2025. Paper I and II will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, while Paper III and IV will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm on all exam days. For the Intermediate course, all papers will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on the scheduled dates. In the Foundation exam, Papers III and IV will not have any advance reading time, while all other papers will have 15 minutes of advance reading time from 1:45 pm to 2 pm (IST).

The Intermediate Course examination will take place on January 11, 13, and 15 for Group I, and on January 17, 19, and 21, 2024 for Group II. The exam schedule will remain unchanged even if any of the examination dates are declared a public holiday by the Central or State Government, or any local authority.

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official ICAI website at eservices.icai.org.

Click on the link for the ICAI CA January Admit Card 2025 for Foundation and Intermediate courses on the homepage.

A new page will open where candidates need to enter their login details.

Click on submit, and your admit card will appear.

Verify the details on the admit card and download it.

Print a copy for future reference.

The ICAI announced the results for the November 2024 CA final exam on Thursday. Out of 66,987 candidates who appeared for Group 1 exams, 11,253 passed. In Group 2, 49,459 candidates appeared, and 10,566 passed. A total of 30,763 candidates appeared for both groups, with 4,134 passing. In total, 11,500 candidates have qualified as Chartered Accountants (CAs), according to the official notification.