ICAI CA FINAL RESULT 2024

ICAI CA November Final Result 2024 Declared At icai.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Toppers’ List Here

ICAI CA November Final Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that 11,500 candidates have successfully qualified as Chartered Accountants, scroll down for direct link and other details here.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2024, 11:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
ICAI CA November Final Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results for the ICAI CA Final Examination held in November 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in. Group I exams were conducted on November 3, 5, and 7, while Group II exams took place on November 9, 11, and 13, 2024. Additionally, the results for post-qualification courses have also been declared. These include the International Taxation Assessment Test and the Insurance & Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination. The International Taxation Assessment Test was held on November 9 and 11, 2024, and the IRM Technical Examination was conducted on November 5, 7, 9, and 11, 2024. Candidates can access these results on ICAI's official website at icai.org.

ICAI CA November Final Result 2024: Steps to download here

  • Go to ICAI's official website at icai.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link for ICAI CA Final Result 2024 or ICAI CA Post Qualification Courses Result 2024.
  • Enter your login credentials and click "Submit."
  • Your ICAI CA result will appear on the screen.
  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

ICAI CA November Final Result 2024; direct link to download here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that 11,500 candidates have successfully qualified as Chartered Accountants. Heramb Maheshwari from Hyderabad and Rishab Ostwal R from Tirupati jointly secured the All India First Rank, scoring 508 marks out of 600, with a score of 84.67 percent. Riya Kunjankumar Shah from Ahmedabad is the second topper, scoring 501 marks, which is 83.50 percent. Kinjal Ajmera from Kolkata secured the third rank with 493 marks, equating to 82.17 percent.

In Group 1 of the CA Final November exam, 66,987 candidates appeared, and 11,253 passed, with a pass rate of 16.8 percent. For Group 2, 49,459 candidates took the exam, and 10,566 cleared it, resulting in a pass rate of 21.36 percent. When considering both groups together, 30,763 candidates appeared, and 4,134 qualified, with a pass rate of 13.44 percent.

